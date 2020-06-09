Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Bedford pedestrian-vehicle collision sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

By Dave Squires Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 3:09 am
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a pedestrian vehicle collision on the Bedford Highway Monday June 8th. .
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a pedestrian vehicle collision on the Bedford Highway Monday June 8th. . File/ Global News

A man is hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck be a vehicle Monday night in Bedford

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the collision around 9:49 p.m. at the intersection of Convoy Run and the Bedford Highway.

A 35-year-old driver struck a 48-year-old female and a 54-year-old male pedestrian. The female pedestrian was taken to hospital for which were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of the highway was closed was closed for a brief time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
Halifax Regional PoliceBedfordBedford Highwaypedestrian vehicle collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers