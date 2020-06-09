Bedford pedestrian-vehicle collision sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A man is hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck be a vehicle Monday night in Bedford

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the collision around 9:49 p.m. at the intersection of Convoy Run and the Bedford Highway.

A 35-year-old driver struck a 48-year-old female and a 54-year-old male pedestrian. The female pedestrian was taken to hospital for which were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of the highway was closed was closed for a brief time.

The investigation is ongoing.