4.0-magnitude earthquake detected in northern Alberta

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake was detected about 31 kilometres southeast of High Prairie, Alta., on Monday, according to Earthquakes Canada.
Earthquakes Canada tweeted that the seismic activity was detected at 8:58 p.m. MT.
“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected,” read a report on Natural Resources Canada’s website. “No felt reports at this time.”
READ MORE: Alberta Energy Regulator restricts fracking near Brazeau dam following earthquake
The last recent “significant” earthquake report in Canada was from a seismic event detected in the Yukon on June 2.
Watch below: Some Global News videos about earthquakes in Alberta.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments