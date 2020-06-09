Menu

4.0-magnitude earthquake detected in northern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 12:34 am
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake was detected about 31 kilometres southeast of High Prairie, Alta., on Monday, according to Earthquakes Canada.
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake was detected about 31 kilometres southeast of High Prairie, Alta., on Monday, according to Earthquakes Canada. CREDIT: https://earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca/

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake was detected about 31 kilometres southeast of High Prairie, Alta., on Monday, according to Earthquakes Canada.

Earthquakes Canada tweeted that the seismic activity was detected at 8:58 p.m. MT.

“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected,” read a report on Natural Resources Canada’s website. “No felt reports at this time.”

READ MORE: Alberta Energy Regulator restricts fracking near Brazeau dam following earthquake 

The last recent “significant” earthquake report in Canada was from a seismic event detected in the Yukon on June 2.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about earthquakes in Alberta.

4.6 magnitude earthquake shakes central Alberta
EarthquakeNatural Resources CanadaQuakeEarthquakes CanadaSeismic Activityalberta earthquakeTremorAlberta earthquakespeace river regionAlberta seismic activityHigh Praire
