4.0-magnitude earthquake detected in northern Alberta

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake was detected about 31 kilometres southeast of High Prairie, Alta., on Monday, according to Earthquakes Canada.

Earthquakes Canada tweeted that the seismic activity was detected at 8:58 p.m. MT.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=4.0 on 08 Jun at 20:58 MDT. Details : https://t.co/En7VH06EyR 31 km SE of High Prairie, AB — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) June 9, 2020

“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected,” read a report on Natural Resources Canada’s website. “No felt reports at this time.”

The last recent “significant” earthquake report in Canada was from a seismic event detected in the Yukon on June 2.

