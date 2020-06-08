Hamilton, Ont., reports 8 new COVID-19 cases since the weekend, another death tied to the Rosslyn

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., reported just a small increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Hamilton since Friday. Public health says the total number is up eight, putting the city’s overall number of cases up to 742 as of Monday.

There are now 735 confirmed novel coronavirus cases with another seven probable infections.

There was one additional death confirmed over the weekend, an 88-year-old woman, and the 13th death related to an outbreak at the Rosslyn Retirement Residence.

The city is down to just one institutional outbreak as of Monday with the COVID-19 unit at Hamilton General Hospital, where 10 staff members came down with the infection, according to public health.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton hospitals say, in all, they have 38 COVID-19 patients in care units — Hamilton Health Sciences has 19 while St. Joseph’s hospitals say they also have 19.

To date, 576 of the city’s 742 known COVID-19 cases — or 78 per cent — have been resolved.

Niagara Region reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported two new coronavirus cases on Monday. The region has 717 total cases of COVID-19 with 87 of them active. The outbreak at Pioneer Flower Farms is responsible for at least 60 of current cases.

The region reported no new deaths as of June 8. There are 61 deaths connected to COVID-19 with 50 tied to a long-term care home or retirement residence.

An outbreak at a unit of the Greater Niagara General Hospital was declared over on the weekend, leaving the region with just two institutional outbreaks at one long-term-care home (Garden City Manor in St. Catharines), and one retirement home (Albright Manor in Lincoln).

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Five hundred-sixty-nine — 79 per cent — of Niagara’s cases have been resolved, says public health.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 6 new COVID-19 cases since the weekend

Haldimand-Norfolk reported six new COVID-19 cases since Friday, putting their overall total number at 395 since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

Haldimand Norfolk health unit (HNHU) says 139 people have recovered since the pandemic started while 31 have died as of Monday afternoon.

Halton region reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported four new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday. The region now has 745 total cases, including 673 confirmed positive cases and 72 probable.

The region has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 with 11 from a confirmed outbreak at an institution.

Public health says more than 84 per cent (629) of its cases have now been resolved.

The region is reporting no institutional outbreaks as of June 8.

READ MORE: Habitat for Humanity counting on donations after alleged theft in Brant County

Of the cases in the region, 78 are connected to residents or patients in an institution.

Brant County reports two new COVID-19 cases since Friday

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) has just two new COVID-19 cases since Friday. The region has 113 total confirmed cases.

The county still has four deaths and 103 total resolved cases.

Story continues below advertisement

There are no institutional or community outbreaks as of Wednesday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

1:49 COVID-19 survivor says the coronavirus risk is real COVID-19 survivor says the coronavirus risk is real

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.