Resumption of surgeries draining Canada’s blood supply amid coronavirus

Canadian Blood Services says the resumption of elective surgeries following months of COVID-19 lockdown is putting a worrisome drain on the national blood supply.

The number of donors that can be seen at blood clinics is limited to respect physical distancing restriction.

The agency has been able to keep pace with demand after the cancellation of elective surgeries across Canada reduced the requirement for blood.

But Peter MacDonald, Director of Donor Relations Canadian Blood Services, says the demand is now almost back to what it was before the pandemic began.

He says the national blood inventory started the week at about 18,000 units and the normal is between 20,000 and 24,000.

MacDonald says there’s also a worry that Canadians will have other things to do with warmer temperatures and more openings on the way.