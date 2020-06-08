Peace Bridge closed for maintenance starting Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Pedestrians and cyclists in downtown Calgary won’t be able to access the Peace Bridge for a short period starting on Monday as the structure is shut down for regular maintenance.

According to the City of Calgary, the iconic city landmark will be closed from June 8 until June 11 as crews replace two expansion joints – one at each end of the bridge.

The city said the work was originally planned for the end of June, but was rescheduled to take advantage of fewer people using the bridge during the workweek.

“For the purpose of reducing noise, as well as the safety of workers, construction will be done during the day between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” the city’s website states.

Detour signs will be posted while the closure is place.

The city says the total cost for the project is $80,000, as all engineering and construction is being done by city employees.

