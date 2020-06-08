Fort McMurray strangers brought together by parking lot haircut amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

An interaction between strangers in Fort McMurray, Alta., is serving as a reminder that small gestures can sometimes make a big difference for others.

That’s the case for Paul Walsh, who has spent months in and out of hospitals in Fort McMurray and Edmonton amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Walsh is battling a non-COVID-19-related infection.

He also noticed he was battling some out-of-control hair and started brainstorming a way to get a haircut while he was undergoing medical treatment.

Eventually, he got so fed up that he took to Facebook and made a post on a Fort McMurray page asking whether anyone could help.

Lacey Mitchell, a hairstylist, saw his request and immediately thought she could do something.

“I just felt if I can help someone who is going through a tough time then why not?” Mitchell told Global News.

The strangers connected and made a plan to meet the following day.

“I was excited all that day, and it didn’t matter to her, either, if it was rain or shine; she was going to make it happen for me,” said Walsh.

But the hairstylist wasn’t allowed inside the hospital because, at the time, no visitors were allowed at the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That meant Mitchell would have to get creative.

She transformed a hospital parking stall into a salon, complete with a camp chair, small table and personal protective equipment for herself and Walsh.

“It was my first parking lot haircut, that’s for sure,” Mitchell laughed.

Walsh says he was shocked the hairstylist had even brought him a Tim Hortons coffee.

The entire interaction lifted his spirits and those of the staff.

“All the nurses have been coming up to me and, even ones that I haven’t met yet, and said, ‘Oh, you’re the haircut guy. The parking lot haircut guy,” Walsh said.

Mitchell said that is why she wanted to help out.

“We’ve kinda been through quite a bit in Fort McMurray the last little while, so it’s kinda nice to see some positive news for sure. Everyone’s still going through a tough time so it’s nice to help where you can,” she said.

After the haircut, Walsh created another post on the Facebook page. This time, he thanked Mitchell for stepping up to help him.

That post has received thousands of likes and comments.

“It’s nice to see it’s making people happy. I know social media these days is kinda filled with negativity… so it’s kinda nice to see a story where people are, I don’t know, it kind of restores a little bit of faith,” Mitchell said.

Walsh agreed.

“In these trying times, you can go out and do a little small thing for somebody and make their week. That was a few days ago, and I’m still pretty darn happy about it.”