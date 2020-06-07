Canadian death toll reaches 7,800 as Quebec cases, deaths drop sharply

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s daily death toll from the novel coronavirus dropped sharply Sunday.

The country added 27 new deaths to its national tally — now standing at 7,800 — with most of them from Ontario.

Quebec has accounted for the majority of deaths and cases for several weeks.

But on Sunday, it had been a full week without a daily caseload exceeding 300. Quebec also announced eight new deaths, while Ontario reported 19 fatalities.

The two provinces collectively still account for the majority of new and overall cases and deaths in Canada. More than 53,000 people have recovered so far, and nearly two million tests have been administered.

Sunday saw the national case tally increase by nearly 650 new cases — 415 from Ontario and 225 from Quebec — for a total of more than 95,600 nationwide.

B.C. and Alberta had no new figures to report.

Quebec has nearly 53,000 cases and close to 5,000 people have died, as more than 17,000 have recovered.

Ontario has recorded more than 30,000 cases and more than 2,400 deaths. More than 24,000 people in Ontario are considered recovered.

After two days of not recording any new cases or deaths, the Atlantic provinces saw single-digit increases, with Nova Scotia and New Brunswick reporting a single new case of COVID-19 each.

New Brunswick now has 15 active cases out of a total of 137 — one person died last week, while the rest are considered resolved. Nova Scotia now has 1,059 cases, with the majority of them resolved, and 61 deaths.

No new cases

Saskatchewan saw no new cases, leaving it with 650 cases including 16 active, 11 deaths and 623 recoveries.

Manitoba also saw no new cases. The province has recorded 289 cases, including seven deaths. The majority of cases are resolved.

Prince Edward Island’s last update on June 5 showed all 27 of its cases — which were marked resolved several weeks ago — remain resolved.

The province moved into the third phase of its reopening plan June 1, which allows such things as in-house dining at restaurants, small groups to participate in recreational and some sporting activities and libraries to reopen.

Newfoundland and Labrador still has two active cases out of 261 cases. Three people have died and more than 250 have recovered. Starting Monday, June 8, groups of up to 20 people will be permitted in the province as long as they observe physical distancing.

The Northwest Territories and the Yukon have had all their cases resolved for several weeks now, and Nunavut remains the only region in Canada that has yet to report a positive case of COVID-19.

The virus has resulted in nearly seven million cases worldwide, and more than 400,000 deaths, according to figures tallied by Johns Hopkins University.

— With files by The Canadian Press