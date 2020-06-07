No new coronavirus cases in Manitoba over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials say there are no new cases of the coronavirus identified as of Sunday morning.

There were also no new cases Saturday, which means the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases is still 300.

Data from Friday says there are no COVID-19 patients in hospital or intensive care, nine active cases and 284 cases of people who have recovered in the province.

The number of deaths from the virus remains at seven.

More than 47,372 tests have been performed in the province since early February.