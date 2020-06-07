Menu

Crime

Homicide detectives investigating man’s death in Markham

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 7, 2020 5:01 pm
Updated June 7, 2020 5:05 pm
Police said they were called to Marydale Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.
Police said they were called to Marydale Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police homicide detectives are appealing for information regarding a “suspicious death” in Markham on Saturday.

Officers said they received a report of a man who was injured outside of a residence on Marydale Avenue in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said they located a 45-year-old Toronto man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paramedics came to the scene, but he was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: 17-year-old girl dead after hit-and-run in North York: police

The victim’s identity is not being released until the cause of death is determined.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and officers are continuing to canvass the area for evidence.

Investigators said they’re looking to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident.

People with information are asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

