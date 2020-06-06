High streamflow advisory still in effect for Enderby

Send this page to someone via email

Although flood-related restrictions remain in place, the City of Enderby is saying river levels appear to have peaked, and are decreasing.

“The Shuswap River appears to have peaked on June 3rd at 485 cubic metres per second and a level of 5.049 metres,” city staff said in release.

“Shuswap River flow rates are currently at 443 cubic metres per second and levels are at 4.836 metres.”

The weather forecast for this weekend is calling for rain, although the predicted levels have been reduced from earlier this week, according to the city.

Over the next 10 days, the Shuswap River is predicted to gradually decrease to 431.6 cubic metres per second on June 14th, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

It is anticipated that the forecasted rain will cause the rate of decline to ease and even flatten, but it is not predicted to produce an incline in river levels.

Despite the information on the declining river levels, a high streamflow advisory for the Shuswap River is still in effect.

“Predictions are exactly that – forecasts based on the best available information at the time. Information usually becomes more accurate the closer that we get to a particular date, and it can change rapidly due to emerging variables,” said city staff.

“If your property is at-risk of flooding, please take appropriate measures to protect it.”

Sand and sandbags are available for free at the Public Works Yard at 2308 McGowan Avenue and the city asks for residents to bring their own shovel.

“The public is advised to stay clear of rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high streamflow period,”said city staff.

“Stay safe, stay dry, and respect the immense power of the waters that flow nearby.”

