‘Bear aware’ Enderby changes garbage collection services

The City of Enderby, B.C. is making changes to improve its garbage collection services for the upcoming spring melt and the inevitable visits from wildlife.

Beginning on April 2, 2020, a second truck will be in operation.

Curbside garbage collection will still occur every Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m., however, with a second truck operating, the garbage collection will be completed in a half a day.

“When we reduce the ready availability of animal attractants, it keeps bears and other animals from getting habituated to humans and domestic animals,” said Greg McCune, City of Enderby’s mayor.

“When we can combine that with some added efficiency in delivering a city service, it is a win for everybody.”

The City of Enderby says the second truck, along with a new crew, will increase efficiency on the collection route.

One truck will be starting on the east side of George Street while the other works on the west side.

It is anticipated that both trucks will be done their respective routes by 12 p.m.

“Enderby is located in a wildlife interface area, between the Shuswap River to the east and a mountainous area to the west. We have a lot of wildlife moving through developed areas in order to reach natural sources of food,” said McCune.

“Along the way, they may be attracted to garbage and other sources of food which are easier to obtain. This has tragic consequences that we can help prevent by being more ‘bear aware’.”

