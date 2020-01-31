Off-duty police officer made ‘heroic’ attempt to free submerged driver in North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty police officer in B.C.’s Interior jumped into frigid waters last week to free a driver from a submerged vehicle.

In a press release issued by the RCMP Southeast District on Thursday night, police say Staff Sgt. Major Robert Daly was driving through Vernon with his daughter last week when he witnessed a vehicle suddenly leave Highway 97.

Travelling in the opposite direction, Daly stopped his car and jumped into action after seeing the vehicle had overturned in a creek at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 24.

While Daly crossed all lanes of the divided highway on foot to reach the crash site, his daughter called 911.

Police say the passenger sedan was overturned and mostly submerged in a 20-foot-wide creek that runs along the west side of Highway 97, north of 48th Avenue.

“Without hesitation, the off-duty officer jumped into the frigid cold waters and began efforts to access the driver in the pitch dark and assess whether or not there were any additional passengers trapped inside,” said police.

Police say the creek’s slight current and sediment made it challenging to open the driver’s side door, but, once opened, numerous attempts were made to free the belted-in driver.

The first emergency responders to reach the scene tossed Daly a pair of scissors, which allowed him to cut the driver free and bring his head above the water.

The unresponsive 37-year-old Vernon man was pulled from the scene, with emergency crews then starting life-saving measures. The man was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

The man’s identity was not released to the public.

“It was with profound sadness that the RCMP learned that the driver has since succumbed to his injuries in hospital,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, adding police extend their deepest condolences to the man’s family and friends.

Police noted that aside from prolonged exposure to the cold water, Daly was uninjured.

“Staff Sergeant Major Daly is an invaluable member of the Southeast District senior executive team,” said Southeast District chief superintendent Brad Haugli.

“The emotional impacts from that day are still fresh for both Robb and his daughter who tried to save a life. We will continue to provide them ongoing support. Their combined efforts were truly heroic.”

