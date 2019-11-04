OPP identify deceased body found in submerged vehicle north of Minden

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have released the identity of the person found deceased in a submerged vehicle north of Minden last week.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to reports of a vehicle which was found submerged in Kushog Lake near Highway 35, about 35 km north of Minden.

Police say officers found a pickup truck in the water and OPP divers located a deceased person inside the vehicle.

The body was transported to Toronto for a post-mortem examination.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Richard Victor Saucier, 68, of Algonquin Highlands.

OPP confirmed the vehicle belonged to Saucier and that he was reported missing the day before, which prompted a search by OPP that night.

The cause of the single-vehicle collision remains under investigation.

