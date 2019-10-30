Body discovered in submerged vehicle north of Minden: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating after a body was found in a submerged vehicle in a lake north of Minden on Wednesday morning.

According to OPP Central Region Sgt. Jason Folz, Haliburton Highlands OPP on Tuesday night were called to investigate a missing person in Algonquin Highlands.

The search included Highway 35 and the surrounding area in Minden.

Folz says around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a family member located the pickup truck of the reported missing individual submerged in Kushog Lake near Ox Narrows, about 35 kilometres north of Minden.

OPP divers attended and confirmed a deceased person was inside the vehicle and assisted with the removal, Folz said.

Highway 35 remains closed while OPP investigate the cause of the single-vehicle collision, Folze said.

Folz said the body has been transported to the Ontario Forensic Pathology Unit in Toronto pending a post-mortem examination.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, Folz said.

