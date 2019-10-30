Menu

Crime

Body discovered in submerged vehicle north of Minden: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 4:12 pm
OPP say a body was found deceased inside a submerged vehicle in Kushog Lake north of Minden on Wednesday morning.
OPP say a body was found deceased inside a submerged vehicle in Kushog Lake north of Minden on Wednesday morning. Global News

OPP are investigating after a body was found in a submerged vehicle in a lake north of Minden on Wednesday morning.

According to OPP Central Region Sgt. Jason Folz, Haliburton Highlands OPP on Tuesday night were called to investigate a missing person in Algonquin Highlands.

READ MORE: Bodies found in submerged vehicle in Trent-Severn Waterway in Brighton: OPP

The search included Highway 35 and the surrounding area in Minden.

Folz says around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a family member located the pickup truck of the reported missing individual submerged in Kushog Lake near Ox Narrows, about 35 kilometres north of Minden.

OPP divers attended and confirmed a deceased person was inside the vehicle and assisted with the removal, Folz said.

Highway 35 remains closed while OPP investigate the cause of the single-vehicle collision, Folze said.

Story continues below advertisement

Folz said the body has been transported to the Ontario Forensic Pathology Unit in Toronto pending a post-mortem examination.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, Folz said.

Truck crashes into Otonabee River near Peterborough
Truck crashes into Otonabee River near Peterborough
