Bodies found in submerged vehicle in Trent-Severn Waterway in Brighton: OPP

OPP are investigating the discovery of two bodies in a vehicle, which was found submerged in water along the Trent-Severn Waterway in Brighton on Monday morning.

Northumberland OPP say the vehicle was reported in the water west of the Murray Canal swing bridge around 10:15 a.m.

Officers discovered two deceased individuals in the submerged vehicle.

The Northumberland OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate with the assistance from the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU), Marine Unit, Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) and the Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS).

“The investigation is in the early stages and the identities are still unknown,” the OPP stated in a release issued Monday night.

The Coroner attended the scene and the human remains have been sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

The investigation is ongoing.