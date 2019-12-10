Menu

BC

Body found in submerged truck in Lower Arrow Lake

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 3:09 pm
A webcam shot of the cable ferry in Needles, B.C., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Police say the submerged pickup truck was spotted by operators aboard the ferry on Dec. 7, just before 1 a.m.
A webcam shot of the cable ferry in Needles, B.C., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Police say the submerged pickup truck was spotted by operators aboard the ferry on Dec. 7, just before 1 a.m.

A submerged vehicle with a body inside was recovered from a lake in B.C.’s Interior during the weekend, and now police and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the incident.

According to Nakusp RCMP, the submerged pickup truck was spotted by operators aboard the Needles cable ferry on Dec. 7, just before 1 a.m.

The vehicle was found just off the ferry dock on Lower Arrow Lake, in the small community of Needles.

The small community is located approximately 60 kilometres south of Nakusp, which is around 105 kilometres due east of Vernon.

Police said that on Sunday, an RCMP underwater recovery team located and assessed the submerged truck and found the body of a man in his 60s inside the vehicle.

“A yellow 2004 Ford F150 extended cab pickup truck was recovered from the lake with a single male in his late 60s who was deceased,” said RCMP Cpl. Jamie Moffat.

“Although the investigation is in its early stages, RCMP do not suspect criminality was involved in the individual’s death at this time.”

Police say there were no witnesses to the incident and are so far unable to determine how long the truck had been in the lake.

Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen the truck. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Nakusp RCMP at 250-265-3677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
