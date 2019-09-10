Body of missing boater on Shuswap Lake located, recovered: RCMP

The body of an Okanagan man presumed drowned following a boating collision on Shuswap Lake has been recovered, police announced on Tuesday.

Salmon Arm RCMP said the body was recovered late Monday evening, and was identified by the BC Coroners Service as the previously missing 33-year-old man involved in the boating collision on Sept. 1.

On Sept. 3, police asked the public for any photos or videos regarding two cigarette boats travelling on Shuswap Lake on Sept. 1, from 7:30 p.m. and 8:20 p.m., between Herold Park and Paradise Point.

According to police, one of the boats lost control and ejected the two occupants. One occupant, a 25-year-old unnamed woman, was rescued by occupants of the other boat.

Police say that leading up to Monday, efforts to locate the missing man continued, with the RCMP’s underwater recovery team locating and recovering the body.

“The BC Coroners Service is continuing to investigate the man’s death to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a press release.

