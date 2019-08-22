Ontario Provincial Police searching for missing boater in Lake Erie

Police in Haldimand County are searching for a missing boater who disappeared on Lake Erie, Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they’re looking for a 48-year-old man who went out fishing early in the morning near the shoreline in Featherstone.

Const. Rod LeClair told Global News he went missing about an hour after setting out in is his inflatable boat.

“After we got the 911 call at 11:00 a.m., we sent resources down to the lake and the vessel was located, it was unoccupied,” said Leclair.

OPP Haldimand County Marine Unit, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and an OPP helicopter are engaged in an active search for an missing boater near Featherstone on Lake Erie. PC Rod Leclair (OPP Haldimand) is the media contact. ^dr pic.twitter.com/YpGM8JA6qW — OPP West (@OPP_WR) August 22, 2019

“We’ve been searching since that time with the Joint Rescue Coordination Center who have a vessel in the water along with our marine unit.”

Leclair also confirmed the OPP did dispatch a helicopter to the scene to join the search for a period of time.

