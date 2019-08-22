Haldimand County
Ontario Provincial Police searching for missing boater in Lake Erie

OPP say a boater went missing Wednesday morning in Lake Erie near Featherstone.

Police in Haldimand County are searching for a missing boater who disappeared on Lake Erie, Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they’re looking for a 48-year-old man who went out fishing early in the morning near the shoreline in Featherstone.

Const. Rod LeClair told Global News he went missing about an hour after setting out in is his inflatable boat.

“After we got the 911 call at 11:00 a.m., we sent resources down to the lake and the vessel was located, it was unoccupied,” said Leclair.

“We’ve been searching since that time with the Joint Rescue Coordination Center who have a vessel in the water along with our marine unit.”

Leclair also confirmed the OPP did dispatch a helicopter to the scene to join the search for a period of time.

