Canada
August 21, 2019 8:22 am

93-year-old woman dead after crash on Hwy. 6 in Caledonia

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Haldimand County OPP are investigating a crash on Highway 6 that claimed the life of a 93-year-old woman.

Don Mitchell / Global News
A 93-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 in Caledonia.

Ontario Provincial Police in Haldimand County are investigating the crash, which occurred near the intersection of Highway 6 and Haldimand Road 66.

According to police, a witness told officers that two people in one of the vehicles were “unresponsive.”

The drivers of the two vehicles in the collision, a woman in a sedan and a 66-year-old male truck driver, were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the sedan, occupied by the female driver and the 93-year-old woman, was travelling southbound on Highway 6 and crashed into a northbound pickup truck as it was attempting a left turn onto Haldimand Road 66.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

