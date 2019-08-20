Two charged after allegedly fleeing Ontario and Quebec police: OPP

A man from Guelph and a woman from Burlington who allegedly fled provincial police in both Quebec and Ontario on Monday are each facing charges after their arrest, OPP say.

Police claim the two individuals drove across the Quebec-Ontario border onto Highway 401 in South Glengarry after “an interaction” with Sûreté du Québec police.

OPP officers tracked down the car near Power Dam Drive, just north of Cornwall, around 6 p.m. on Monday, but the suspects didn’t comply with the police’s request to stop. They kept driving and struck a police vehicle in the process, according to a news release from OPP.

Police allege the car then flew westbound down the highway’s eastbound lanes and exited at Moulinette Road in South Stormont. The suspects abandoned the vehicle in the area but they were found close by, OPP said.

Officers also recovered stolen property and methamphetamine from the car, according to a statement from provincial police.

On Tuesday afternoon, OPP said a 22-year-man from Guelph now faces a number of charges in connection with the incident. Those charges include flight while pursued by peace officers, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop after an accident, mischief, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say he was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.

The 26-year-old woman from Burlington has been charged with failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

She has been released from custody and will appear in court on Sept. 26, according to OPP.

No officers were injured in the incident, provincial police said.