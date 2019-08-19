Ottawa man Tasered, charged after alleged struggle during arrest: police

An Ottawa man who allegedly fought police and tried to grab an officer’s weapons during an arrest on Sunday evening has been charged, the local police department said on Monday.

Officers chased down the 33-year-old man shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a report about “a dangerous driver weaving all over the road” in the 400 block of King George Street in Overbrook, which the Ottawa Police Service described as a “high-density pedestrian area.”

Once they found the vehicle, two police officers tried to arrest the driver. The man, however, fought them off and also tried to grab an officer’s Taser and his firearm, police claimed in a news release.

More officers arrived on scene and police used a Taser to arrest the suspect and take him into custody, according to police.

Ottawa police said the man appeared in court on Monday morning on the following charges:

Dangerous operation of a conveyance;

Driving a motor vehicle while suspended;

Resisting a peace officer (two counts); and,

Taking the weapon of a peace officer in execution of duty.