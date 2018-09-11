Body found near Petticoat Creek Conservation Area in Pickering

Durham Regional Police are on scene in Pickering after a body was found on the shore of Lake Ontario.

Police said a body was discovered on Tuesday just before 10 a.m. near the Petticoat Creek Conservation Area.

Police could not confirm whether the body was that of missing 31-year-old fisherman Kevin Wong who went missing last week in Ajax.

Officers said on Friday they believe the boater went missing around 11 a.m. Thursday when they were alerted to an unmanned boat that came ashore with its motor still running.

Wong was allegedly fishing and filming a video with a friend, who was in a separate boat, before he went missing.

A post-mortem will be conducted before police can confirm the identity of the deceased.