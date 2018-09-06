Canada
September 6, 2018 11:55 pm

Emergency crews searching Lake Ontario in Ajax after unmanned boat comes ashore

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Durham Regional Police say emergency crews are conducting a search after an unmanned boat came ashore in Ajax on Thursday.

Officials say emergency crews are searching Lake Ontario in Ajax after an unmanned boat came ashore.

A Durham Regional Police spokesperson told Global News late Thursday evening that officers, firefighters, and search and rescue crews were called to the Ajax waterfront at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday after the boat was found with its engine running.

The spokesperson said they aren’t treating the incident as suspicious in nature as of Thursday evening.

Crews could be seen in images shared on social media shooting flare guns, which police said are being used to help with the search.

Police boats returned to shore in the evening, but crews are expected to continue searching throughout the night.

