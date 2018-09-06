Emergency crews searching Lake Ontario in Ajax after unmanned boat comes ashore

Officials say emergency crews are searching Lake Ontario in Ajax after an unmanned boat came ashore.

A Durham Regional Police spokesperson told Global News late Thursday evening that officers, firefighters, and search and rescue crews were called to the Ajax waterfront at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday after the boat was found with its engine running.

The spokesperson said they aren’t treating the incident as suspicious in nature as of Thursday evening.

The search continues for the operator of the unmanned boat. Trenton, @PARA_Rescue and @DRPS conducting the water search. Thanks to Pickering Fire Services for their assistance today. https://t.co/tuJ0xcykIE — Town of Ajax (@TownOfAjax) September 6, 2018

Crews could be seen in images shared on social media shooting flare guns, which police said are being used to help with the search.

Police boats returned to shore in the evening, but crews are expected to continue searching throughout the night.

Another flare another helicopter scanning the lake pic.twitter.com/2DO6EWOEBJ — Tyler Smith 🇨🇦 (@TJ_Smizzy) September 7, 2018