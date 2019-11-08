Menu

Crime

Missing Aurora man’s body recovered from Six Mile Lake

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 4:43 pm
Graham Sirman and his dog, Murphy. .
Graham Sirman and his dog, Murphy. . Photo supplied by Sirman family

The body of an Aurora man who was reported missing was recovered from Six Mile Lake Friday morning.

Graham Sirman, 56, was reported missing after he was last seen parking his car at the Wawautosa Trading Post and Marina on Six Mile Lake on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Sirman was headed to a nearby summer residence on foot with his pet Newfoundland dog and hadn’t been seen or head from, officers add.

READ MORE: OPP searching for 56-year-old Aurora man in Georgian Bay Township area

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP Const. David Hobson, it’s unclear how Sirman entered the lake or how long he was in the water for.

“There will be an autopsy at some point,” Hobson said. “We have not recovered the dog.”

A family member of Sirman told Global News on Thursday the dog is black-and-white with the name Murphy. They said he would respond to either “Murph” or “Murphy” if called.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the OPP, foul play is not suspected.

