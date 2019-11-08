Missing Aurora man’s body recovered from Six Mile Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The body of an Aurora man who was reported missing was recovered from Six Mile Lake Friday morning.

Graham Sirman, 56, was reported missing after he was last seen parking his car at the Wawautosa Trading Post and Marina on Six Mile Lake on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Sirman was headed to a nearby summer residence on foot with his pet Newfoundland dog and hadn’t been seen or head from, officers add.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP Const. David Hobson, it’s unclear how Sirman entered the lake or how long he was in the water for.

“There will be an autopsy at some point,” Hobson said. “We have not recovered the dog.”

A family member of Sirman told Global News on Thursday the dog is black-and-white with the name Murphy. They said he would respond to either “Murph” or “Murphy” if called.

According to the OPP, foul play is not suspected.

