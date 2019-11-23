Norfolk OPP investigating after missing man’s body recovered from Lake Erie

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Norfolk County are investigating after the body of a man was recovered from the waters of Lake Erie early Friday evening, hours after the man had been reported missing.

Police said they were first contacted around 8:45 a.m. Friday, and learned that a man had been reported missing by friends.

The friends told investigators they had been unable to locate the man that morning after they spent the night at a cottage on what locals call Millionaire’s Island — a small grouping of waterfront cabins located near Pottahawk and Ryerson’s islands, about 10 kilometres east-northeast of the hamlet of Long Point.

Officers said they found the man around 7:30 p.m. as part of a search and recovery effort involving the OPP’s aviation, marine, and underwater search and recovery units, and the emergency response team.

The man was pronounced dead by the attending coroner after being brought back to the shoreline, police said. His identity has not been released.

The cause of death remains under investigation, and a post-mortem investigation is scheduled to take place in Hamilton, Ont., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from Matthew Trevithick