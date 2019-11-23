Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Norfolk OPP investigating after missing man’s body recovered from Lake Erie

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 23, 2019 8:47 am
.
. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

Provincial police in Norfolk County are investigating after the body of a man was recovered from the waters of Lake Erie early Friday evening, hours after the man had been reported missing.

Police said they were first contacted around 8:45 a.m. Friday, and learned that a man had been reported missing by friends.

The friends told investigators they had been unable to locate the man that morning after they spent the night at a cottage on what locals call Millionaire’s Island — a small grouping of waterfront cabins located near Pottahawk and Ryerson’s islands, about 10 kilometres east-northeast of the hamlet of Long Point.

Officers said they found the man around 7:30 p.m. as part of a search and recovery effort involving the OPP’s aviation, marine, and underwater search and recovery units, and the emergency response team.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: SIU closes investigation in arrest of man, 24, alleged to have stolen car in Middlesex County

The man was pronounced dead by the attending coroner after being brought back to the shoreline, police said. His identity has not been released.

The cause of death remains under investigation, and a post-mortem investigation is scheduled to take place in Hamilton, Ont., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from Matthew Trevithick

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPInvestigationmissing personNorfolk CountyLake ErieDeath InvestigationNorfolk OPPLong Pointdeceased manmillionaire's islandpottahawk island
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.