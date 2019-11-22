SIU closes investigation in arrest of man, 24, alleged to have stolen car in Middlesex County

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has wrapped up its investigation into the arrest of a 24-year-old man who allegedly stole a vehicle earlier this month.

In an official statement released by the SIU on Friday, investigators say a man was driving a reportedly stolen vehicle west of Highway 401 in Middlesex County Nov. 3.

OPP officers used a spike belt near Colonel Talbot Road in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

It was believed the driver pulled the vehicle over before fleeing on foot, and injured his wrist after falling into a ditch.

Investigators say officers eventually found the man with the help of a police dog. The man had taken refuge inside an unlocked vehicle on the property of a farmhouse.

According to investigators, the man sustained a dog bite injury to his left bicep prior to his arrest. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP released a statement on Nov. 5 regarding this incident.

Police say a 24-year-old driver from Toronto has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, driving while under suspension, and failure to comply with recognizance.

Officials add a 19-year-old passenger from Scarborough, Ont., was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused attended a bail hearing at a London court on Nov. 4, according to police.

1:34 SIU probes death of man following police Taser incident in Mississauga SIU probes death of man following police Taser incident in Mississauga

In the official SIU release, Interim Director Joseph Martino said the file has been closed based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries.

“It is apparent that there is manifestly nothing to investigate as far as any potential criminal liability on the part of the officers is concerned in connection with the wrist injury,” said Martino.

Martino added that no police officers were present when the man fell in a ditch and injured his wrist.

“As for the dog bite, it was superficial in nature and required no treatment other than being cleansed and bandaged,” adds Martino.

“It, unlike the left wrist fracture, does not constitute a serious injury within the meaning of the SIU’s statutory jurisdiction.”

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.