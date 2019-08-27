Body of woman recovered from submerged car: Revelstoke RCMP

Police are investigating after a woman’s body was pulled from a vehicle submerged in a lake near Revelstoke.

Police say officers were called to Griffin Lake last Wednesday, Aug. 21, at approximately 9:30 a.m., for a report of a submerged vehicle, approximately three metres (10 feet) from shore.

With assistance from residents, police say officers were taken to the site, and noted that the vehicle appeared to have been submerged for some time.

Three days later, on Aug. 24, officers, the RCMP’s Underwater Recover Team and a towing company returned to the scene and recovered an older model Honda Accord, with the body of an adult woman inside.

“At this time, investigators are working closely with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the woman’s identity,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“Early indicators are that her death does not involve criminality.”