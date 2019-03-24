Dump Truck
March 24, 2019 8:39 am

Man dies after dump truck becomes submerged in Partridge River: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press

Halifax RCMP say a man is dead after a dump truck went into a river.

Halifax District RCMP say a man is dead after a dump truck went into the Partridge River on Saturday.

Police say they got the call around 5:10 p.m.

They say firefighters removed the 64-year-old man from the submerged truck, but he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The man’s name was not immediately released, and police say the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

