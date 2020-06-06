Coronavirus: Columbia Shuswap Regional District playgrounds and office reopening

Send this page to someone via email

Rejoice for the children of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, as it has announced the reopening of playgrounds across the district.

Physical-distancing provisions remain in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus and parents are asked to supervise their children to ensure the safety of those using the equipment, according to the district.

“Please be courteous to others and share the facilities appropriately, respecting all COVID-19-related health regulations designed to keep everyone as safe as possible,” staff said in a release.

Additional park signage will be installed, reminding everyone to use hand sanitizer and to support physical distancing within parks and park facilities.

The district has warned residents that many parks and trails do not have handwashing facilities.

“Park users should bring their own hand sanitization kits, as parks have many high-touch surfaces that will not be sanitized,” warned staff.

The district says Golden & District Recreation Centre, Sicamous Arena and the Golden Curling Rink will remain closed.

The Sicamous Creek Falls Trail will also remain closed as the Shuswap Trail Alliance works on trail safety.

The CSRD will also be reopening its office to the public for four hours per day and by appointment only, beginning on June 8.

The public hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding holidays.

“Appointments are strongly encouraged to avoid congestion and adhere to physical distancing regulations,” said district staff.

“The CSRD will be adhering to special sanitization and physical distancing protocols guided by WorkSafe BC to help protect workers and members of the public.”

The public is still encouraged to contact the CSRD by telephone and email when possible.

