With boating season here, North Okanagan RCMP issue reminders of safety, police patrols

With warm temperatures now starting to regularly soak B.C.’s Southern Interior, and people now flocking to local lakes, police in the Okanagan are reminding area residents of boating safety.

The reminder, say police, comes after the Victoria Day weekend.

It also comes during national safe boating week, which runs May 16 to 22.

“The long weekend saw many boaters practicing social distancing on the water as the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP boat and its officers helped launch another season in the Okanagan,” police said in a press release.

Vernon RCMP say its police boat patrolled Okanagan Lake and Kalamalka Lake.

RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn said officers conducted safety checks to ensure boats were properly equipped with enough life-jackets and other safety items, adding that boating traffic was light and that only a few warnings were handed out.

Finn said the police boat will be on patrol throughout the summer.

For more about boating safety, visit the Canadian Safe Boating Council.

