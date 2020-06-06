No new coronavirus cases in Manitoba on Saturday

Manitoba health officials say there are no new cases of the coronavirus identified as of Saturday morning.
Health officials say the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases in the province remains at 300.
There are nine active cases as of Friday and 284 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seven.
