Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

No new coronavirus cases in Manitoba on Saturday

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted June 6, 2020 3:09 pm
A nurse prepares a testing swab at a temporary coronavirus test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson.
A nurse prepares a testing swab at a temporary coronavirus test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Manitoba health officials say there are no new cases of the coronavirus identified as of Saturday morning.

Health officials say the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases in the province remains at 300.

READ MORE: Safety officers heading to Manitoba beaches amid COVID-19, no new cases reported Thursday

There are nine active cases as of Friday and 284 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seven.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus Casescovid-19 casescovid casescovid19inmanitoba
Flyers
More weekly flyers