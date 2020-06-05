‘Dangerous’ escaped inmate prompts warning from Nova Scotia RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP have issued a public warning after an inmate described as “dangerous” escaped the Northeast Correctional Facility Friday night.

Kevin Clarke-McNeil escaped the facility around 8:30 p.m., according to an emergency alert issued province-wide.

The alert says Clarke-McNeil is serving time on “serious criminal charges” including attempted murder. It adds that he may be heading to the Halifax area.

A screenshot of an emergency alert sent to Nova Scotia residents on June 5, 2020. Screenshot via Global News

The Northeast Correctional Facility is less than a two-hour drive from Halifax.

A heavy police presence is in the area between Coalburn and Priestville as RCMP search for Clarke-McNeil. The public is being asked to stay away from the area, RCMP said.

Clarke-McNeil is described as five-foot-eight and 200 pounds, with long brown curly hair and a large beard. He was last seen wearing grey jogging pants and is not wearing a shirt. He also has tattoos on the upper portions of both arms.

Officials are warning the public not to approach Clarke-McNeil and to call 911 if he is spotted.

The Nova Scotia Justice Department said Clarke-McNeil is originally from Ontario and has been incarcerated at the facility since December 2019.

The department said Correctional Services will conduct a full review of the incident.