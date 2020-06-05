Vernon woman injured in purse snatching incident

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon woman suffered minor injuries and had to be treated by paramedics Thursday night after she was allegedly assaulted in a purse snatching incident.

Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of 33rd Street and 31st Avenue.

Passersby stepped in to help the woman and were able to provide police with detailed descriptions of the suspects, who got away with the woman’s purse.

Police said the witness descriptions allowed them to track down and arrest the suspects, aged 21 and 17.

“A quick multi-unit response was made to the area by officers, at which time they were able to set and secure a perimeter,” RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said.

“With the descriptions provided by witnesses, police were able to locate two young males who were attempting to flee the area, however they didn’t get far before officers had taken them into custody.

The suspects, both from Vernon, were released on conditions with a future court date.

The purse and its contents were recovered by police.