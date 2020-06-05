‘Star Wars’ fan gets big Mark Hamill surprise on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Send this page to someone via email

Returning with the “Healthcare Hero of the Week” segment, Jimmy Kimmel has surprised yet another one of his guests ⁠— with the help of Luke Skywalker himself: Mark Hamill.

On Thursday night’s virtual, social-distancing episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 52-year-old TV host honoured a front-line health-care worker who has been conducting coronavirus tests by inviting her onto the show.

Thanks to the power of the internet and video calling technology, Kimmel was able to connect Hamill, 68, with San Diego nurse Chloe Ducose ⁠— who had touched upon her love for Star Wars earlier on.

Upon being asked how many times she’s seen the beloved sci-fi films, Ducose smiled and responded: “A lot … let’s just put it that way.”

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and the character Yoda appear in this scene from ‘Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back’ in this 1980 publicity image originally released by Lucasfilm Ltd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-ho-Lucasfilm Ltd

“More than 10?” queried Kimmel.

“Yes,” Ducose admitted with a laugh.

“I thought it might be fun to introduce you to somebody … who would like to thank you for all the work you’re doing,” said Kimmel, as John Williams‘ iconic Star Wars theme began playing and a fully cloaked Hamill appeared on the call.

“What the heck?” said a wide-eyed Ducose as the veteran actor pulled down his Jedi-like hood.

“Oh my God,” she said. “Hi! Nice to meet you.”

“Chloe, the Force is strong with you,” said Hamill. “I applaud you for having seen the Star Wars movies more than I have,” he joked.

(L-R) San Diego nurse Chloe Ducose and ‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill during a video call on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on June 4, 2020. ABC / YouTube

“I’ve been reading about all you’ve done,” the actor continued as Ducose wiped away tears. “Six years a nurse, teaching at night, you’re in the (coronavirus testing) tents, it’s so great.

“To me, I’m a pretend hero — you’re the real-life hero. So thank you for your service.”

“Chloe, are you hallucinating now?” joked Kimmel.

“I’m having palpitations,” she replied while trying to collect herself.

Kimmel then gifted Ducose a US$10,000 credit for PayPal before promising her that her department co-workers would also be getting some vouchers from the online payment system.

Rey and Luke Skywalker appear in a scene from ‘The Last Jedi.’. Disney/Lucasfilm

In addition, Hamill promised that he would send her a signed replica of Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber.

“Thank you for your support, thank you for being a fan. To me, Star Wars fans are more than just fans, they’re more like family, so thank you for that. May the Force be with you.”

Before surprising her with the legendary Jedi knight, Kimmel commended Ducose for her efforts fighting COVID-19 in the San Diego heat.

To ease the stress of her patients being swab tested, Ducose said she likes to tell them she’s just “picking boogers.”.

