Las Vegas rolls the dice, reopens 23 casinos with coronavirus measures in place

Crowds of people flocked to Las Vegas casinos as they began reopening this week after coronavirus lockdown procedures forced them to shut off their slot machines and shut down their gaming tables on March 17.

But the places where people go to bet their money and try out their luck look much different than before, with staff wearing medical masks, hand-washing stations littering the colourful halls and plexiglass separating guests and employees.

Nonetheless, tourists and eager gamblers showed up in droves, standing still to have their temperature taken and outfitting themselves in gloves and masks.

To reopen, Business Insider reports, casinos are required to submit a plan to the Nevada Gaming Control Board explaining how they’ll be encouraging proper hygiene and enforcing social distancing — by shutting off every other slot machine, for example.

MGM resorts — including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and New York-New York — are enacting a “Seven-Point Safety Plan,” calling for employee screening, social distancing, cleaning protocols and hand-washing stations. Employees must wear masks, while guests won’t be unless they are at roulette tables, Business Insider says.

Not all casinos were as strict about rules, however. In a video shared by journalist Mick Ackers, the gaming floor of The D casino was packed with people not adhering to social distancing or wearing masks.

Ackers also shared pictures of slot-machine rows full of people sitting right next to each other. Representatives for the casino didn’t respond immediately to Insider’s request for comment.

The D owner Derek Stevens offered free one-way flights to kick-start the casino’s opening party, USA Today reported. Guests got free flutes of champagne and there was a ribbon-cutting. The ribbon read: “I was there! 6-4-20 Re-opening las Vegas!”

So far, 23 casinos have reopened, including The Flamingo, The Cosmopolitan, Golden Nugget, El Cortez, The Plaza and more, KVVU-TV reports.

A social distancing decal is affixed to the sidewalk in front of Bellagio Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip shortly before the property opened for the first time since being closed on March 17 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hotel-casinos throughout the state are opening today as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. MGM Resorts International reopened Bellagio, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and The Signature today. Getty Images

Social distancing placards are placed on a slot machine that is out of service at Bellagio Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip after the property opened for the first time since being closed on March 17 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Guests take complimentary gloves from the side of a new hand-washing station on the gaming floor that also offers masks and wipes at Bellagio Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip after the property opened for the first time since being closed on March 17 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Dealer Gary Reed looks on as Tilak Fernando and Dred Phillips play roulette at Bellagio Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip after the property opened for the first time since being closed on March 17 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MGM Resorts International did not install plexiglass safety shield dividers at its roulette tables and is requiring guests to wear masks when playing the game since people have to reach across the gaming area to play. Getty Images

Guests use a new hand-washing station with mask and glove dispensers set up on the gaming floor at Bellagio Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip after the property opened for the first time since being closed on March 17 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Mechelle McIntyre wears a mask as she carries drinks to guests at the Red Rock Resort after the property opened for the first time since being closed on March 17 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Sue McAvoy, accompanied by her husband Jay, has her temperature taken by Emyli Augustine at the reopening of Bellagio hotel-casino on June 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. Getty Images

Jodi Williams, of Las Vegas, who wanted to come and see the grand reopening, plays a slot machine at Bellagio hotel-casino on June 4, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Caesars Palace card dealer Cassandra Williams cleans a card table at Caesars Palace on June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

A statue of Julius Caesar wearing a mask at Caesars Palace on June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hotel-casinos throughout the state are opening today as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Getty Images

Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Entertainment Tony Rodio (L) and Wayne Newton (2nd R) watch today’s first casino customer Ben Laparne roll the dice at the reopening of Caesars Palace on June 4, n Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Caesars Entertainment Regional President Eileen Moore (2nd L), and GM of Flamingo Las Vegas Ken Janssen (3rd L) pose for photos with two showgirls at the reopening of Flamingo Las Vegas on June 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

