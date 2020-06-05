Montreal police to unveil new policy on street checks amid calls for change

Montreal police will unveil a new policy in July after an independent report published last year found there is systemic bias when it comes to street checks and calls for reform.

Police Chief Sylvain Caron said on Friday that the police force wants to ensure that its practices serve the public, and it is continuing to work on improving its relationships with different communities in the city.

“Have we had incidents of profiling and incidents of racism? Yes, probably. We don’t want it,” he said. “The SPVM (Montreal police) says no to discrimination, to racism.”

Caron also said he understands Montrealers’ feelings of turmoil over what is unfolding in the United States following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a Black man, was held down by a white police officer who kneeled into his neck while he pleaded for air.

The policy comes following a report released in October 2019 that found visible minorities are more likely to be stopped than their white counterparts by officers with the city’s police force.

The report found there is “significant, widespread and persistent disproportions” of racialized people who are stopped by police officers in Montreal and pointed to “the presence of systemic biases” linked to race during police interventions.

It included five recommendations for the police department, including creating a policy around stopping individuals and addressing the issue of racial profiling in its plans, programs and practices.

After the report was released, the police chief promised to take action. At the time, Caron said he was humbled and alarmed by the numbers but stressed that it’s a reflection of a lack of policy.

In Montreal, protesters also called for change at an anti-racism rally last week in the wake of unrest in the U.S. Organizers said it was an opportunity to express their own anger at the treatment of racialized people in Quebec, and some of the names invoked included names of Black men killed during Montreal police interventions in recent years.

On Friday, Caron said the police department will unveil its new policy on July 8 and that it will be enacted over the following months.

“What we want to do is turn the page and look ahead,” he said.

