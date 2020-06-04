Menu

Vancouver issues first sidewalk patio permits, expands program to breweries

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 9:15 pm
A server wears a face mask while cleaning a table on the patio at an Earls restaurant in Vancouver on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
A server wears a face mask while cleaning a table on the patio at an Earls restaurant in Vancouver on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The City of Vancouver says it has issued its first 14 temporary expedited patio permits.

Council approved the plan in early May, and applications for the program opened Monday.

READ MORE: Vancouver council votes to ease up on patio restrictions amid COVID-19

The initiative is designed to allow restaurants reeling from the impacts of COVID-19 to expand seating into public street, parking and sidewalk space adjacent to their business.

Health officials have cited outdoor dining as one way to keep restaurants open while cutting the risk of transmitting the virus.

The temporary permits are valid until Oct. 31.

Vancouver eases restrictions on restaurants to help with COVID-19 recovery
Vancouver eases restrictions on restaurants to help with COVID-19 recovery

The new program has transformed what was previously an expensive, months-long process into a free, two-day turnaround.

Restaurants serving liquor still need to get provincial approval for a temporary expansion of their service area.

READ MORE: B.C. government moves to fast-track patio expansions amid COVID-19

The city says it has received 46 applications since the program launched on June 1.

In a Thursday media release, the city said the program is also being expanded to cover breweries with a manufacturing licence.

The city says it is still working on expanding the program to offer temporary patios on private property.

