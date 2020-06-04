LaSalle Park ownership squabble back on front burner as Burlington’s $1 lease agreement nears expiry

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton politicians are hoping to broker a better deal with their counterparts in Burlington as it relates to a cherished piece of green space.

In something of a geographical oddity, Hamilton owns LaSalle Park and has leased it to Burlington for $1 a year since 1983.

Burlington, in turn, pays for upkeep and has spent millions of dollars on improvements over the past 37 years.

The current lease expires in 2022 and Hamilton city council has approved Sam Merulla’s motion asking staff to report back on options including the sale of the waterfront park.

Merulla stresses that he has “no intentions of developing this,” but he adds that “we have to take care of our taxpayers and presently it’s a bad deal, so we’re looking for a better deal.”

Story continues below advertisement

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward says Burlington’s first priority for LaSalle Park is that it remain “a public park in its entirety.”

She also stresses that “we’ve contributed millions” into making the park what it is, including ball diamonds, a splash pad and upgrades to the pavilion at LaSalle Park, as well as a new break wall and docks at the LaSalle Park marina.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says he will “under no circumstances entertain a development opportunity” for LaSalle Park, which “should never turn into anything but what it is today.”

Meed Ward believes it’s been a “decent arrangement” for both sides, but she adds that settling the ownership question once and for all would stop “this kind of silliness popping up every so often that really does nothing helpful to build friendship between partners.”

Burlington did make an offer for the park, but Hamilton city council turned it down in an 8-6 vote in 2017.

The details of the offer are private, but Merulla said it wasn’t a serious number for such prime waterfront property.