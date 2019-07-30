Burlington pool evacuated after ‘higher than normal’ levels of disinfectant discovered

Halton police say they responded to a “dangerous condition” 911 call on Tuesday afternoon at LaSalle Park Pool in Burlington.

Sgt. Kevin Baird told Global News that they received a report at 2:08 p.m. that some children were “overcome by the smell of chlorine” at the outdoor pool near LaSalle Park Road and Plains Road West.

“Twelve children were treated by paramedics,” said Baird, “four were transported to Joseph Brant Hospital and two were sent to McMaster Children’s hospital as a precaution.”

In the early evening, the city of Burlington released a statement saying the incident was caused by a maintenance issue.

“It has been determined that during routine maintenance, water levels had dropped causing disinfectant to enter the pool at higher than normal levels but still within the recommended range, ” said the city.

“The levels have since been further lowered. The City is reviewing this incident to prevent future incidents.”

Municipal officials went on to say that the staff cleared the pool and evacuated approximately 40 people outside the pool and splash pad perimeter. Eighteen were assessed on scene, while seven were transported to hospital for further evaluation.

Burlington Fire has since deemed the pool to be safe. The city expects to reopen the pool on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., once it has been fully tested and confirmed safe.