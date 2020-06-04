Quebec officials to provide update on coronavirus measures

Send this page to someone via email

As restrictions continue to be lifted, Quebec officials are expected to provide an update on the government’s novel coronavirus measures on Thursday.

Premier François Legault will be accompanied by Isabelle Charest, the province’s junior education minister, for the briefing.

The provincial government tabled a bill on Wednesday to stimulate the economy amid the health crisis by accelerating more than 200 infrastructure projects in the health, education and public transit sectors.

READ MORE: Quebec looks to revive economy weakened by coronavirus crisis by fast tracking infrastructure projects

If passed, the bill will fast-track land expropriations, environmental reviews and work permits for those projects.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The government also announced quietly on Wednesday evening through a statement that it would allow day camps to have regular child-to-counsellor ratios. This is an about-face from the province, which previously committed to lowering the ratios during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec is the hardest-hit province in Canada by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, but the number of daily cases and hospitalizations continues to slowly decline.

The province has 51,884 infections after it saw 291 new cases on Wednesday. The death toll stands at 4,794 after 81 more fatalities were reported from the previous day.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 34 for a total of 1,141 and 158 people are in intensive care.

2:05 Quebec Government announces more infrastructure projects in an effort to keep the economy going Quebec Government announces more infrastructure projects in an effort to keep the economy going

— With files from the Canadian Press