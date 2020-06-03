Quebec officials to lay out details of legislation to relaunch economy amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

As lockdown measures continue to be lifted, Quebec officials are expected to provide an update on Wednesday about the province’s economic response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Treasury Board President Christian Dubé and Finance Minister Eric Girard will provide details on legislation aimed at relaunching the province’s economy.

Quebec saw 291 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Wednesday. It leads the country with 51,884 infections.

The death toll stands at 4,794 after 81 more fatalities were reported from the previous day.

As of Wednesday, the number of hospitalizations decreased by 34 for a total of 1,141. There are 158 people in intensive care.

