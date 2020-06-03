Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec officials to lay out details of legislation to relaunch economy amid coronavirus pandemic

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 12:22 pm
Updated June 3, 2020 12:54 pm
A lone passenger is seen at Montreal's Trudeau International Airport on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. .
A lone passenger is seen at Montreal's Trudeau International Airport on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. . Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

As lockdown measures continue to be lifted, Quebec officials are expected to provide an update on Wednesday about the province’s economic response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Treasury Board President Christian Dubé and Finance Minister Eric Girard will provide details on legislation aimed at relaunching the province’s economy.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Different deconfinement approaches spark calls for change in Quebec massage industry

Quebec saw 291 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Wednesday. It leads the country with 51,884 infections.

The death toll stands at 4,794 after 81 more fatalities were reported from the previous day.

As of Wednesday, the number of hospitalizations decreased by 34 for a total of 1,141. There are 158 people in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaQuebec politicsCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirusQuebec economy
Flyers
More weekly flyers