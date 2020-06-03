Montreal extends second municipal tax payment deadline to September

2:05 Quebec Government announces more infrastructure projects in an effort to keep the economy going

The City of Montreal is allowing Montreal homeowners and business owners until Sept. 1 to pay the second instalment of their municipal taxes.This comes after the original deadline of June 1 was pushed to July 1, and is now extended by another two months.The announcement was made by the city on Wednesday, citing the current difficult economic climate due to the COVID-19 crisis.“We believe it is necessary, given the slower recovery of our economy due to the pandemic, which has hit Montrealers hard,” said Mayor Valerie Plante.The statement from the city also said this move should help small businesses that have been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus crisis.“It is also a measure that allows us to support our small merchants who are struggling to get back on their feet,” Plante added.