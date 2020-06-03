B.C. considering easing further COVID-19 restrictions in mid-June

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan says officials are looking at mid-June to ease further restrictions as the province reopens under the COVID-19 pandemic, though he doesn’t want to get anyone’s hopes up.

Back on May 6, Horgan announced the phases of B.C.’s restart plan, with the third phase set for June to September if virus transmission rates remain low.

That phase includes movie theatres, some concert venues, and hotels. Playgrounds, parks and campgrounds reopened on June 1.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-conversation=”none”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Horgan says BC is pushing feedback from tourism industry back to the federal government about a national response to support industry. Province will also have plan, but Horgan didn't outline it. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#bcpoli</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/covid19bc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#covid19bc</a></p>— Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) <a href=”https://twitter.com/richardzussman/status/1268282091151560706?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 3, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

