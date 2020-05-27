Global News Hour at 6 BC May 27 2020 10:26pm 03:28 B.C. having success against COVID-19, but state of emergency extended Keith Baldrey reports on why, despite B.C. making progress against COVID-19, Premier John Horgan has extended the state of emergency. B.C. government extends provincial state of emergency with ‘no end in sight’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6995785/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6995785/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?