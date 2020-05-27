Menu

Politics

Premier John Horgan to hold weekly news conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 4:05 pm
Premier John Horgan is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix as they discuss reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito.
Premier John Horgan is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix as they discuss reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito.

Premier John Horgan is expected to once again extend the provincial state of emergency under the COVID-19 pandemic at his weekly media availability on Wednesday.

The state of emergency was first announced on March 18. The government is required to formally extend it every two weeks if it wishes it to continue.

B.C. health officials announce 11 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, but, for the first time in several weeks, no new deaths.



Horgan is scheduled to take questions from reporters at 1:30 p.m. The news conference will be carried live here on our website, and on BC1 and the Global BC Facebook page.

CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusJohn Horgancovid-19 bcState Of EmergencyPremier
