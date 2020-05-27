Premier John Horgan to hold weekly news conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Premier John Horgan is expected to once again extend the provincial state of emergency under the COVID-19 pandemic at his weekly media availability on Wednesday.

The state of emergency was first announced on March 18. The government is required to formally extend it every two weeks if it wishes it to continue.

3:52 B.C. health officials announce 11 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths B.C. health officials announce 11 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, but, for the first time in several weeks, no new deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Horgan is scheduled to take questions from reporters at 1:30 p.m. The news conference will be carried live here on our website, and on BC1 and the Global BC Facebook page.

Story continues below advertisement