Coronavirus: N.B. reports 2 more cases Wednesday, bringing active case total to 15

There are now 15 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the Campbellton region after the province reported two more on Wednesday.

In a news release, the province said the new cases involve individuals in their 40s and 60s.

One case is linked to a close contact of a previously identified case in the outbreak and the other one is linked to Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville, the province said.

“Especially with the recent warmer weather, I remind New Brunswickers to remain vigilant and watch for symptoms since COVID-19 is going to be with us for a long time,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a statement.

The province added that a Quebec resident has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is linked to the Atholville long-term care facility.

The case will be counted in Quebec’s statistics.

New Brunswick has now seen a total of 135 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 120 of which have recovered.

All the province’s active cases are in Zone 5, the Campbellton region. Of the province’s 15 active cases, one third are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit.

The community is dealing with an increase in cases after a family doctor who contracted the virus outside New Brunswick didn’t self-isolate upon returning.

Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan, which permits a two-household bubble but the continued closure of personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths also cannot operate in Zone 5.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the current Yellow level.