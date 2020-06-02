1 new case of COVID-19 in N.B., with all 13 active cases located in the Campbellton region

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick announced one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a person aged 80 to 89 “linked to” the Manior de la Vallee long-term care facility in Atholville, N.B.

There are 133 total cases in the province.

There are 13 active cases. All of them in the Campbellton area, known as Zone 5.

Five patients are in hospital with one in intensive care. Six cases are from Manior de la Vallee, including at least one worker.

All active cases are linked to a Campbellton doctor who contracted the virus in Quebec and did not self-isolate upon his return to New Brunswick.

Health officials processed more than 2,000 tests for the second day in a row.

Several locations in Campbellton hosted extra testing sites on the weekend as officials tried to curb the spread of the virus in the current outbreak, which began May 21.

The total number of tests conducted in the province now sits at 30,666.

“We are pleased to see how all our partners have come together to help us manage the situation,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a government news release.

“We have 14 days ahead of us to see how things unfold. In the meantime, I ask New Brunswickers to continue to demonstrate their compassion, kindness and patience throughout the province.” Tweet This

Of the 133 total number of confirmed cases:

69 are travel-related

53 are close contacts of confirmed cases

10 are the result of community transmission

1 remains under investigation

18 people have been hospitalized; 13 have since been discharged

120 are considered recovered

Zone 5 remains in the Orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The rest of the province is in the third, Yellow phase.

A number of businesses were scheduled to open the week in an advanced stage of the Yellow phase, but those plans were delayed until at least June 5 because of the outbreak in Campbellton.