Fort McMurray boil water advisory lifted in parts of city months ahead of schedule

Send this page to someone via email

Boil water advisories have been lifted in several neighbourhoods in Fort McMurray’s Lower Townsite area.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo had initially said the boil water advisory could be in place until September, after spring flooding led to the river levels reaching an elevation where it went the wrong way down an overflow pipe and mixed river and drinking water.

RMWB said Alberta Health Services had announced the advisory had to remain in place until the water treatment plant and entire 375-kilometre potable water distribution system have been flushed, disinfected and tested.

READ MORE: Fort McMurray could lift boil water advisory sooner than expected

On Tuesday, Alberta Health Services authorized the advisory being lifted in the following neighbourhoods: Downtown, Grayling Terrace, Longboat Landing, MacDonald Island, and Waterways including Ptarmigan Court.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m happy that we’ve been able to restore clean drinking water to the Lower Townsite but there is more work yet to do,” said deputy chief administrative officer Matthew Hough.

“The team is working hard to restore service through the rest of Fort McMurray and in Saprae Creek.”

Those in the neighbourhoods where the advisory has been lifted should flush all their taps for five minutes, flush and check all appliances like ice makers and water dispensers in fridges, run water softeners through a regeneration cycle, and drain and refill hot water heaters if they have been set below 45 degrees Celsius.

1:56 Disaster relief funding coming for northern Alberta residents affected by floods Disaster relief funding coming for northern Alberta residents affected by floods

The boil water advisory remains in place for other neighbourhoods in the city, but officials said Tuesday they now have a clearer timeline of when the next phase will be.

Story continues below advertisement

The Abasand, Parsons Creek and Thickwood neighbourhoods should have advisories lifted within one week.

For Beacon Hill, Gregoire, Prairie Creek, Saprae Creek, Timberlea including Eagle Ridge and Stone Creek, and the Taiga Nova Eco-Industrial Park, the timeline is currently within one to three weeks.

Those in Fort McMurray in the areas still under boil advisories may also notice an increased odor of chlorine in the water; but officials said the levels are below the limits for Canadian water quality and levels will subside as flushing concludes.

Some water discolouration may also be noticeable and is normal, and is safe to consume after a one-minute boil.

To reduce chlorine odor, boiling water for longer or leaving it in an uncovered contained in the fridge overnight will allow it to evaporate from the water.