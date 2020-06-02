Negative results for COVID-19 test to be delivered by email to Nova Scotians

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotians can now be given the option to receive the results of their COVID-19 test by email, according to Nova Scotia Health Authority on Tuesday.

The option will be provided to those who visit primary assessment centres, which are the COVID-19 testing locations people are directed to by 811.

“We want to deliver results more quickly to people, while also ensuring they have the information they need,” said Gary O’Toole, Senior Director, Population and Public Health at Nova Scotia Health Authority, in a press release.

“The need for COVID-19 tests continues to be high and we also want to be prepared for potential second and third waves of the disease.” Tweet This

According to NSHA, here’s how it will work:

Anyone registering at a primary assessment centre will be asked to provide their email address.

If an email address is provided and test results are NEGATIVE, an email will be sent.

The person will follow a link in the email and will sign in using their Nova Scotia health card number to review their result.

Information provided will help the person understand what they need to do next.

All POSITIVE results for COVID-19 will continue to be delivered by phone.

Results for anyone tested who did not provide an email will be delivered by phone.

“In the past few months, more than 60 staff have been delivering test results to more than 40,000 Nova Scotians by phone,” the NSHA stated.

“The majority of those results were given within the 48 to 72 hour range.” Tweet This

NSHA Public Health has also launched a toll-free number to support Nova Scotians with questions about their test results. This includes if someone does not receive their result within 72 hours.

