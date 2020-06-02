Bill Kelly: Protests make a statement, but voting makes a difference

Send this page to someone via email

Let’s cut to the bottom line: there is only one way for distraught Americans to rid themselves of the most corrupt and divisive president in the history of the United States, and that is at the ballot box in November this year.

Attempts to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for consorting with a foreign power to try to influence a federal election were short-circuited by a complicit attorney general and a handful of Trump sycophants in the Senate, but notwithstanding that miscarriage of justice, the ultimate power to effect change lies with American voters.

But will U.S. voters seize the opportunity?

We see the anger and frustration of tens of thousands of Americans who protest in the streets every day now.

They’re angry at a president who turns a blind eye to the brutal death of yet another unarmed Black man.

They’re angry at a president who downplays the threat of the COVID-19 virus, which has now claimed the lives of more than 100,000 Americans.

They’re angry at a president who has not made America great; he has made America hate, and that hatred is tearing apart a great nation.

Those angry and frustrated Americans must channel their emotion and their energy toward Nov. 3.

In a democracy, peaceful protests make a statement, but voting makes a difference.

